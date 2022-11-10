Indonesia blames 2021 Sriwijaya jet crash on mechanical issues, pilot complacency

JAKARTA - A faulty automatic engine throttle system that was not properly monitored by pilots led to the deadly January 2021 crash of a Sriwijaya Air 737-500 jet, a final report by Indonesia’s air accident investigator said on Thursday.

The plane had sharply deviating from its intended flight path just before its deadly plunge into the Java Sea, killing all 62 people on board.

It was Indonesia’s third major commercial plane crash in just over six years and shone a spotlight on the country’s poor air safety record.

Investigators said complacency may have resulted “in less monitoring” by the pilots, meaning the course change went unnoticed and they were not able to act quickly enough.

Their report further blamed a lack of regulation and official guidance for the lack of skill and knowledge in pilots to react to such situations.

Crews on previous flights had described the jet’s throttle system as “unserviceable” and that it had been repaired several times before its fatal final flight, according to a preliminary report after the crash.

Indonesia is a vast archipelago with a poor air safety record despite relying heavily on air transport to connect its thousands of islands.

The country has suffered three major commercial plane crashes since 2014.

In October 2018, 189 people were killed when a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX plunged into the sea.

That incident – and another in Ethiopia – led to the worldwide grounding of the 737 MAX model over a faulty anti-stall system.

And in 2014, an AirAsia A320 jet crashed into the Java Sea during bad weather, killing all 162 people on board. AFP, REUTERS