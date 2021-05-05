Father nabbed in Malaysia for making toddler vape

GOMBAK (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police have arrested a man who was allegedly shown in a video making his toddler son vape.

Gombak district police chief Assistant Commissioner Arifai Tarawe said the incident occurred on May 2.

"On May 4, the police and the Welfare Department rescued the child, aged about two, from a flat in Kampung Baru Air Panas, Setapak in Selangor state.

"The child and his mother were then taken to the Kuala Lumpur hospital and both are being kept in the wards.

"The 23-year old suspect has been arrested and remanded until May 11," he said in a statement on Wednesday (May 5).

ACP Arifai confirmed that the toddler's mother was present when the video was recorded.

"The father is the suspect and the mother recorded the video," he said.

The video was apparently posted by the child's mother on Instagram.

Others managed to capture screenshots of another of her posts where she berated those who lambasted her for the video.