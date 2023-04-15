Letter From Ho Chi Minh City

Fast, flashy, but silent: Meet Vietnam’s e-motorbike buffs

Tan Hui Yee
Indochina Bureau Chief
Dressed in identical blue tops, a group of young men in Vietnam trade tips about their latest passion: Electric motorcycles.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

HO CHI MINH CITY – It’s a Sunday morning and a group of young men are lounging around, Vietnamese style, in plastic half-height chairs on the pavement with milky coffees in hand. They are not there just to shoot the breeze. Dressed in identical blue tops, they trade tips about their latest passion: electric motorcycles.

They line their motorbikes up and pore over accessories such as tyre lights and remote-controlled seats. The racier modifications can be seen only when these vehicles are turned on.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top