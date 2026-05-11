Farmers in Malaysia go high-tech to fight fake Penang durians

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A durian seller shows the fruit sold at Jalan Alor Night Market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 17.

GEORGE TOWN - Durian growers in Malaysia are taking the fight against fake Penang durians into their own hands with a QR code tracking system enabling buyers to trace each fruit orchard within seconds.

The digital authentication initiative rolled out by the Penang Fruit Farmers Association aims to stop durians from other states or countries from being passed off as Penang’s prized King of Fruits, amid rising demand for premium Malaysian durians worldwide.

Under the system, a QR code tag is attached to the stem of each durian before farmers activate the fruit’s details online.

Association chairman Kie Kim Hwa said consumers can scan the code with a smartphone camera to instantly access information linked with the durian, including its source and verification details.

Each QR code remains valid for seven days from the first scan as an added safeguard against duplication and misuse, he said, adding that farmers can obtain the QR tags through the association.

“We have a tech company operating the online database to track the durians and even issue alerts if duplication is detected.

“This helps ensure the authenticity of our Penang durians. Customers can also verify the fruits directly at stalls,” he said on May 10 .

Mr Kie said the project is in its early stages and will be fine-tuned over time, with future upgrades possibly displaying the durian variety too.

The association has about 250 members comprising small and medium-scale orchard owners in Penang, with about 200 actively involved in durian cultivation.

Backing the effort, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu said the QR code initiative is good as growers are placing greater emphasis on quality.

“Malaysian durians are renowned for their quality and that is why in some countries, there are cases where durians are falsely represented as Malaysian durians.

“We need to discuss this further with the Chinese authorities, including the General Administration of Customs China, to ensure Malaysian durians retain their branding identity and QR authentication system,” he said after visiting durian stalls at Anjung Indah in Balik Pulau on May 10 .

Penang tourism and creative economy committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said the QR code system would help safeguard the reputation of Penang durians, which are widely known for their rich aroma and creamy texture.

He said Penang has also launched a brochure titled Durian Legend: Savouring Penang’s King of Fruits, featuring updated information on durian stalls, farms, estates and resorts across the island and Seberang Perai.

The QR code initiative is similar to a plan by the Penang government in 2025 to introduce a track-and-trace system for durians in collaboration with research and development centre MIMOS that year.

The system, known as Mi-Trace, was launched to help combat fake Balik Pulau durians and strengthen the authenticity of Penang’s premium durian branding, particularly for export markets such as China. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK