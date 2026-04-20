Farmer, 71, remanded seven days over fatal shooting that killed three in Johor

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KOTA TINGGI, Johor - A 71-year-old farmer has been remanded for seven days to assist investigations into the fatal shooting of two men and a woman in front of a restaurant in Johor on April 19.

The remand order, effective on April 20, was issued by Magistrate Nurkhalida Farhana Abu Bakar at a Kota Tinggi Magistrate’s Court to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The suspect, who arrived at the court complex at about 9am on April 20, was seen handcuffed as he was brought in by police officers.

On April 19, a senior citizen had been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed three people here.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said a 71-year-old local man was arrested at around 2pm on that day, about 200m from the scene.

Two local men and a foreign woman were killed in the incident, which occurred at a restaurant in Kota Jaya around noon on April 19.

“The victims, aged 37 to 63 years old, were believed to have been killed with a shotgun in the incident,” Datuk Ab Rahaman said in a statement.

He added that the suspect, whose shotgun was also seized during the arrest, has a valid licence to own a firearm.

“The suspect owns agricultural land, which qualifies him to possess a firearm. The firearm licence was granted for the purpose of protecting crops from pests, and not for any other use,” he said.

The motive behind the murder is still under investigation.

“However, based on preliminary investigations, the incident does not involve any elements of secret societies or terrorism.

“We have also not ruled out the possibility that the motive may be linked to personal debt,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK