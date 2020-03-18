FAQs on Malaysia's new restrictions

KUALA LUMPUR • The Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur yesterday released a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding the Malaysian government's Movement Control Order (MCO), which begins today and will last until March 31.

There are six basic restrictions. These are:

•Banning all mass gatherings, including activities linked to religious, sports and social events.

•Banning all Malaysians from travelling abroad.

•Restrictions on foreigners allowed into the country.

•Shutting down all daycare centres, and primary, secondary and pre-university schools.

•Shutting down all higher educational institutions and vocational schools.

•Shutting down all government and private premises, except those providing essential services.

Here are some of the key FAQs.

Q Will Singaporeans currently in Malaysia be allowed to leave the country during the MCO period?

A Yes, Singaporeans in Malaysia will be allowed to leave during the MCO period. There is no immediate need to leave Malaysia before the March 18 implementation of the MCO. However, Singaporeans should be prepared for significant travel inconveniences due to the travel restrictions.

Q Will airports and land checkpoints remain open during the MCO period?

A Based on the current available information, airports and land checkpoints will continue to operate during the MCO period.

Q: Will there be flights out of Malaysia during the MCO period?

A: Based on the current available information, various airlines are still operating flights out of Malaysia. Please check directly with the respective airlines for any flight changes/cancellations.

Q Will Singaporeans returning from Malaysia be subjected to the 14-day stay-home notice (SHN)?

A As of now, Singaporeans travelling into Singapore from Malaysia via sea or land crossings will not be placed on the 14-day SHN. However, this does not apply to entry into Singapore via air.

Q Will Malaysians with Singapore permanent resident (PR) status be allowed to leave Malaysia during the MCO period?

A Malaysians will not be allowed to leave Malaysia during the MCO period.

Q Are Singaporeans allowed to enter Malaysia during the MCO period?

A All foreigners who are not employed under "essential services" will not be allowed to enter Malaysia during the MCO period. This includes Singaporeans with Malaysian PR status. Those employed under "essential services" must obtain a verification letter from their employers, and must present it to the Malaysian Immigration Department at the point of entry.