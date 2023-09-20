Famished childhood inspires Malaysian businessman to give out milk aid

JOHOR BAHRU - His own experience of starving as a child had motivated a Malaysian businessman to provide infant formula to less fortunate children, earning him the affectionate nickname “Abang Susu” (Brother Milk).

Mr Klaus Lim, 35, said he dived into charity work when the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020, where many families faced financial difficulties – especially those in the B40 group who depended on daily wages to feed their children.

B40 refers to bottom 40 per cent of income earners.

“Some were so desperate that they fed their young kids with sugar water. I also came across a family that gave their children condensed milk in small portions where the can was already mouldy and infested with ants.

“The sight of the struggling families reminded me of my own experience growing up where I skipped meals as I did not want to burden my parents who were facing financial constraints. I told myself, I want to help the less fortunate once I have the money.

“The time came during the first movement control order when people were told to stay at home,” he said when interviewed by The Star.

Mr Lau was assisted by a team of about 20 staff members and volunteers. They handed out aid such as milk formula and diapers to the needy of all races in his hometown of Batu Pahat in Johor.

“As I am often seen carrying bags of milk formula with me, the children and their parents started calling me Abang Susu,” he said with a smile, adding that more than 10,000 packs of milk formula had been handed out to those in need so far.

Mr Lim, who does the charity work with his 38-year-old brother, said their efforts had since expanded to cover flood victims in Johor, Selangor and Terengganu.