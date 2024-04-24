Family, friends of helicopter crash victims in Malaysia express their shock and sorrow

PETALING JAYA – Malaysian navy officer Muhammad Faisol Tamadun, 36, had travelled to Kedah to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with his older sister, Ms Noryani Tamadun.

Ms Noryani said her brother had come home a week before Aidilfitri and returned to Sabah on the second day of the festival to report for duty.

“He did say he was taking part in rehearsals for the 90th Royal Malaysian Navy Anniversary Parade at the Lumut naval base in Perak and asked me and (our) family to go see it, but I said it was too far,” she said.

Little did she know that it would be the last time she would see her youngest brother.

Mr Faisol was one of 10 people who died when two helicopters collided in midair on April 23 at the Royal Malaysian Navy military base in Lumut, Perak, during a fly-past rehearsal for the navy’s fleet open day that was to be held in May.

“I was shocked when this morning at 10.15am, just home from selling nasi lemak, my sister who works in Pahang called to inform me that my youngest brother had died in a helicopter accident,” Ms Noryani said at her home in Kampung Tanjung on April 23.

She said Mr Faisol had been keen on a career in the navy since his school days and that he leaves behind a wife and two daughters aged six and 10. She added that he would be buried at the Sik Dalam Muslim Cemetery.

A friend of Mr Faisol, Mr Zakaria Md Disa, wrote on Facebook: “Al Fatihah my friend Muhammad Faisol Tamadun. May everything be eased on the other side. Wait for us.”

Al Fatihah is a chapter of the Quran often recited for those who have died.

In Penang, the family of the late Commander Muhammad Firdaus Ramli mourned the loss of its eldest son.

Mr Firdaus was the commanding officer of Squadron 503 and had flown in an AgustaWestland AW-139 helicopter, which collided with a Eurocopter Fennec during the rehearsal.

His younger sister Syahira said her parents left for the naval base in Lumut as soon as they learnt about the tragedy that claimed nine other lives.

She described her 44-year-old brother, who was the eldest of seven siblings, as a very kind person.

She said Mr Firdaus was based in Kota Kinabalu and had been in Lumut for training since the beginning of April.

Mr Firdaus leaves behind a wife and a four-year-old son in Kota Kinabalu.