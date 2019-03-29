Families of Malaysia's minister Yeo Bee Yin and husband hold wedding reception in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA - Ms Yeo Bee Yin, Malaysia's Minister for Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change, was united in marriage to Mr Lee Yeow Seng, the son of a billionaire who controls the IOI palm oil and properties group on Friday (March 29), Bernama news agency reported.

The ceremony at Le Meridien hotel in Malaysia's administrative capital Putrajaya was officiated by Pastor Ramanchandran Muniandy.

The couple registered their marriage earlier this month.

Ms Yeo, now Mrs Lee, 36, is the daughter of Mr Yeo Hock Yeow and Mrs Yap Yoke Chin.

Mr Lee, 40, is CEO of IOI Properties Group.

His parents are Tan Sri Lee Shin Cheng and Puan Sri Hoong May Kuan.

The parents of the bride and groom later hosted a luncheon and reception for families and close friends at The Marriott, Putrajaya.

The elder Mr Lee, 72, is one of Malaysia's richest men.

The IOI Group sells palm oil products to more than 60 countries.

It has at least 175,000ha of land planted with oil palms, and more than 28,000 employees, according to Bloomberg.

Forbes listed him as Malaysia's fourth-richest, with a net worth of US$5.2 billion (S$7 billion).