Thailand crane collapse: Families of 30 victims receive $62k each in compensation

Thirty people were killed when a construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on Jan 14.

BANGKOK – The families of 30 people who were killed when parts of a launching gantry at a high-speed rail construction site fell onto a moving passenger train received compensation totalling 1.49 million baht (S$61,800) per victim at a ceremony at Government House on Jan 20.

The handover took place at the Santi Maitree Building in Bangkok and was presided over by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Korat crane collapse: What happened

The fatal incident occurred on Jan 14 in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima, when metal components used as the base of a launching gantry at a construction site fell onto a Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani passenger train as it passed below.

The Transport Ministry said on Jan 19 that 29 passengers and one construction worker were killed.

Compensation package totals 1.49 million baht per victim

Mr Anutin oversaw compensation payments to the families or heirs of the 30 victims. The assistance package comprised:

Support from the State Railway of Thailand: 340,000 baht per victim

Insurance compensation from Dhipaya Insurance: one million baht per victim

Assistance from the contractor: 150,000 baht per victim

Government speeding up relief for families

Mr Anutin said that on behalf of the government, he wished to express his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of those killed in the collapse, calling it a tragedy that caused immense loss and shocked the country.

He said the loss could not be measured and that the compensation handover on Jan 20 reflected the government’s intention to expedite assistance and remedies for those affected as quickly as possible, while also offering support to bereaved families as they faced a difficult period.

Office of Insurance Commission involved

Mr Anutin said the compensation was provided with support from the Office of Insurance Commission and other sectors, with the government coordinating closely to ensure assistance reached families as soon as possible.

He added that the government would continue to monitor the compensation process in the next phase until all procedures were completed. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK