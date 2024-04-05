Families in Taiwan earthquake epicentre pick up the pieces of their lives

HUALIEN – Residents wearing hard hats and carrying large backpacks stood outside a building with a crumbling facade in Hualien, the epicentre of Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in 25 years, waiting to be allowed in to collect their belongings on April 5.

“You have 17 minutes... Now you can go up!” said an announcer with a loudspeaker, as a small group hurried into Tongshuai building, which was declared “dangerous and uninhabitable”.

The lobby’s floor was littered with glass and broken tiles, and a calendar behind the reception had its page torn to April 3.

It marks the day of a 7.4-magnitude tremor that was felt across the island. In epicentre Hualien, it left buildings tilted, tunnels crushed and landslides tumbling down the mostly mountainous region.

Hundreds are trapped deeper within the mountains, either stranded in luxury hotels or a hostel, as well as in tunnels and an elementary school.

Despite the quake’s severity, the authorities have so far confirmed at least 10 dead, and are racing against the clock – and weather conditions – to excavate the blocked roads around the coastal county.

The Uranus, a tilting building in Hualien’s main city has emerged as the most recognisable symbol from the disaster, leaning at a perilous 45-degree angle as construction workers hurried to demolish it.

Ten minutes away, Tongshuai building’s outer damage looks less severe – just gnarled wiring frames and crushed windows on the first floor.

But inside, the marbled walls in the lobby had fallen, while the stairwells were littered with crumbling concrete.

Residents were allowed to enter for 15 to 18 minutes to retrieve their things, carrying torches to navigate around the debris.

Some opted to throw mattresses and bags of clothes out of windows, while a young mother slowly carried a cot out for her 10-month-old baby.