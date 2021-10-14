Falling kyat, rising food prices add to Myanmar's troubles

In Yangon's working class township of Hlaing Tharyar, Ms New Ni's husband used to support his family of three by ferrying passengers on his motorcycle. He had to stop this month because spiralling fuel costs made it too expensive to run his taxi service. Plus, nobody wants rides any more.

The 32-year-old housewife told The Straits Times: "People don't take the motorcycle any more. They walk to the market, or they walk from the bus stop to their home."

There are months when the couple cannot afford their rent of 60,000 kyat (S$42), but that is not their primary concern. "We can't afford much else except our daily meals," she said.

Myanmar's fast-depreciating currency is straining the people in a country gripped by political turmoil following a Feb 1 military coup. The kyat, which was trading at slightly above 2,000 to the United States dollar yesterday, has lost more than a third of its value since the coup.

Late last month, it fell to a low of about 2,700 kyat to the US dollar, before regaining some ground after the junta issued a directive for traders to exchange their dollar earnings for kyat within 30 days.

The regime has sold more than US$190 million (S$258 million) since the coup to stabilise the value of the kyat, and even suspended the import of vehicles.

But analysts expect it to keep sliding over the longer term as key foreign investors exit and locals, spooked by banks' severe cash withdrawal limits, rush to convert their wealth into other currencies or assets.

Buffeted by both the Covid-19 pandemic and political crisis, Myanmar's economy shrank an estimated 18.7 per cent in the fiscal year ending Sept 30, said the Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office. It projected an inflation rate of 12.4 per cent for the fiscal year that started on Oct 1.

The impact of the weakening kyat is apparent on the dinner table.

"Prices of goods rose steadily after the coup, but they really shot up this month," a 64-year-old retiree who wanted to be known only as Ms Aye told ST. "I used to be able to buy my week's supply of food for 200,000 kyat. Now, this is not enough. Dried goods like vermicelli, instant noodles, instant coffee and milk powder are a lot more expensive, so we don't buy the non-essentials any more."

Ms Aye and her husband, who has lung disease, thought they could live out their golden years using their savings in the bank. But cash withdrawal caps of as little as 200,000 kyat have resulted in snaking queues outside banks and ATMs that the couple are too frail to join. "We can only use what cash we have, very sparingly," she said. "I get a headache whenever I go to the market."

Multiple aid agencies have warned about the looming surge of poverty and hunger in Myanmar as its political crisis wears on.

"Fuel prices have more than doubled since the coup and the price of other imported items has also risen, with a large part of this inflation attributable to kyat depreciation," a World Bank spokesman in Bangkok told ST.

"This will compound food security risks, particularly for those households whose incomes have dropped and whose savings have been drained due to the combined impacts of Covid-19 and the coup."

The depreciation is unlikely to lift Myanmar's exports by much, "given its impacts on domestic inflation and imported input prices, and the persistent constraints in the business environment", the spokesman added.

In the months ahead, the kyat's depreciation may even affect Myanmar's food supply. A July report by the International Food Policy Research Institute noted that retailers saw an average 48 per cent decline in sales of inorganic fertilisers in June, compared with the same period last year. This could reduce the country's agricultural output this year by 9 per cent to 15 per cent, it said.

A former adviser to Myanmar's Finance Ministry, who asked not to be named, told ST: "The financial crisis is preventing consumers and businesses from accessing much of their deposits, making transfers, repatriating profits or accessing credit. In some sense, this is having a worse impact on the economy than the depreciation, since businesses might be able to adjust to a depreciation in normal circumstances.

"But the combination of these, plus a massive economic contraction brought about by the coup, means that we can expect to see many more businesses close their doors soon. The consequence will be even more unemployment."

Widespread resistance to the military regime has fuelled boycotts of military-linked products, but growing desperation on the ground may weaken the impact of such action.

Analyst firm Fitch Solutions noted in a report last month: "While boycotts from anti-coup supporters on the consumer products from military-linked businesses will have some impact on the revenues of military-linked business entities near term, a growing food and essential goods shortage in the country could see the needy consume any variety they are able to access."

• Additional reporting by Nyein Moe Aung