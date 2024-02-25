Fake cops in Malaysia nabbed after robbing foreigners at home

AMPANG - Four men were nabbed on Feb 23 for allegedly posing as policemen and robbing foreigners in Ampang Jaya, Selangor.

Ampang Jaya Assistant Commissioner Azam Ismail said a Bangladeshi man was at his Jalan Pandan Indah home when six men, wearing vests, came to his house at about 9pm on Feb 22.

“The six men, who brought various tools, told the victim that they wanted to conduct an operation,” he said.

“The victim and seven other foreigners were told to sit in the living room while being guarded by two of the suspects.

“The other suspects proceeded to ransack the house and took cash, jewellery, mobile phones and personal documents belonging to the foreigners.”

The victim lodged a police report soon after, he added.

“Our investigation led us to arrest four men aged between 30 and 44 in Kuala Lumpur between 1.30pm and 9.30pm on Feb 23,” Mr Azam said.

The police also seized 31 mobile phones, vests with the words “Polis”, cash and three cars with the men being charged with gang robbery and posing as a public officer, he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK