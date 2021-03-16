Factories of Uniqlo suppliers in Myanmar hit with arson attack: Kyodo

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Suppliers of Fast Retailing Co, known for the Uniqlo brand of casual clothing stores, were the target of an arson attack in Myanmar, the Kyodo News agency said on Tuesday (March 16).

The factories of two suppliers in the country, now riven by protests against a military coup and a violent government response, were set on fire on Sunday, Kyodo said.

A representative for Fast Retailing was not able to immediately confirm the report when contacted by Reuters.

Arson attacks took place on Sunday against 32 Chinese-invested factories in the Yangon district of Hlaingthaya. Reports said 74 people died on Sunday, many of them in demonstrations in Hlaingthaya.

Myanmar state broadcaster MRTV said martial law had been imposed in several districts of Yangon.