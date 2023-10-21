Facing debt, majority of Thai workers in Israel still choose to stay amid conflict

BANGKOK – On the sun-baked tarmac of Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on Oct 19, Thailand’s ambassador to Israel, Ms Pannabha Chandraramya, laid wreaths on eight coffins strapped onto baggage carts. After a moment of silence, the bodies of these Thai nationals were loaded onto a plane to be sent home.

They were the first of the 30 Thais killed in the attack by Hamas in the Gaza area that began on Oct 7. Local media reported that they were sent to the provinces of Buriram, Udon Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Sisaket and Sukhothai. All but one are located in north-east Thailand, where poverty and debt push thousands of young men and women out of the country each year in search of better-paying work.