Facebook, Instagram ban accounts linked to junta

BANGKOK • Facebook said it has banned all remaining accounts linked to the Myanmar military yesterday, citing the junta's use of deadly force against anti-coup demonstrators.

The move, which takes effect immediately, applies to the military and entities controlled by the armed forces on both Facebook and Instagram. It also bans "military-linked commercial entities" from advertising on the platforms.

"Events since the Feb 1 coup, including deadly violence, have precipitated a need for this ban," the social media giant said in a statement.

"We believe the risks of allowing the Tatmadaw on Facebook and Instagram are too great," it added, using the Myanmar name for the country's armed forces.

Three anti-coup protesters have been killed in demonstrations, while a man patrolling his Yangon neighbourhood to prevent night arrests was also shot dead.

Facebook said its ban was intended to prevent Myanmar's generals "from abusing our platform". The military has used Facebook to boost its claims that voter fraud marred an election in November after ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party won in a landslide.

Yesterday's announcement follows Facebook's earlier decision to remove a page run by the regime's "True News" information service after the tech giant accused it of inciting violence.

Pages for government offices now run by the junta remain unaffected.

