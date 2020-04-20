Facebook in talks to tie up with Indonesia's e-payment companies

Facebook is fighting to get a slice of the pie in Indonesia's booming e-payment business, whose revenue is expected to grow nine-fold in the next five years in the country of 270 million people.

It has approached existing digital payment companies to tie up with and compete with major rivals, including local players SoftBank-backed OVO and rival GoPay, owned by Jakarta-based ride hailing firm Gojek and backed by among others, Google and China's Tencent. OVO is an affiliate of Grab, Gojek's closest rival in Indonesia.

"We are in conversations with partners in Indonesia, however, the discussions are ongoing," a Jakarta-based Facebook spokesman told The Straits Times in response to queries.

There are 41 companies that have an e-wallet licence from Bank Indonesia. Facebook declined to disclose which of these it is in talks with, stressing it is keen to grow its digital payment business globally.

"As Mark Zuckerberg has previously said, we are looking to bring digital payments to more countries," said the spokesman.

The revenue opportunity of Indonesia's e-payment market was estimated by Bank Indonesia to be at US$10.4 billion (S$14.7 billion) last year. Goldman Sachs, in a report last month, noted the figure may grow to US$95.2 billion by 2025.

The top two players, OVO and GoPay, are closely rivalled by third largest player Dana, which relies on transactions from its affiliated e-commerce firm Bukalapak. Dana is backed by Ant Financial, which is an affiliate of China's Alibaba.

Placing a distant fourth is LinkAja, owned by various Indonesian state-controlled companies, including Bank Mandiri, the country's largest telco Telkomsel, and oil and gas company Pertamina.

ShopeePay has recently become the fifth-largest player, relying on its e-commerce business and offering large cashback promotions.

ST understands that Indonesia's e-payment industry is filled with companies run by those with close links to the current administration, providing a unique challenge for any newcomer to the market.

Ms Filianingsih Hendarta, head of payment system policy at Bank Indonesia, said any joint venture between a payment firm and an existing company with a licence must seek prior approval from the regulator, adding that the party with the existing licence is the one that must file the application.

"If any payment company seeks approval for cooperation with Facebook from Bank Indonesia, we would first need to evaluate the (planned) business cooperation model and see what Facebook's role is in the cooperation, to ensure everything complies with the regulations," Ms Filianingsih told ST.

Indonesia has been exploring ways to tax foreign online firms such as YouTube and Facebook, whose ad revenue from business generated in Indonesia is not taxed.

E-commerce firm eBay, which is not locally incorporated, does not pay taxes in Indonesia either, creating an unequal playing field with local rivals such as online marketplace Bukalapak.