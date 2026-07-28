Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

F1’s comeback in Malaysia set to rev up revenue

The 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix has been rescheduled to Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit from Oct 2 to 4.

PETALING JAYA – The sound of roaring engines will bring more than just excitement to Malaysia’s Sepang, with hotels, restaurants and businesses across the Klang Valley expecting the return of Formula One to bring with it a fresh wave of tourism revenue.

With the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix officially confirmed to be rescheduled to the Sepang International Circuit from Oct 2 to 4, businesses are expecting the impact to extend beyond race weekend.

Officials said the spin-offs will also benefit transport operators, retailers and local attractions.

SME Association of Malaysia national president Chin Chee Seong said hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and areas with good connectivity to the circuit are expecting stronger bookings as the race approaches.

“F1 is a globally recognised sporting event that attracts international visitors, business travellers and motorsport enthusiasts,” he said.

“Although it is still early, we expect enquiries from travel agencies, corporate groups and international visitors to increase as the race date draws closer.”

Chin said the arrival of F1 fans would create a multiplier effect, with spending across various sectors, not just at hotels. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK