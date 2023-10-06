Eyewitness videos of Bangkok’s Siam Paragon shooting show heroic actions of staff

BANGKOK – Shoppers who were trapped inside a luxury Bangkok mall when a 14-year-old boy launched a shooting spree on Tuesday have praised staff for saving their lives.

Two people were killed and five wounded in the rampage, which sent Thais, foreign tourists and employees running in terror as gunfire echoed through the luxury shopping complex.

Many of those who escaped have praised the mall’s workers for their quick actions to keep customers safe.

One shopper posted a video in the shooting’s aftermath and praised quick-thinking Zara employees for saving her life.

“Thank you to the Zara staff at Siam Paragon today. You activated emergency measures quickly. I will definitely come back to support the shop,” wrote X (formerly Twitter) user @nokkaew28.

“Recording this incident made my heart race. I never thought I would be in such a situation. It was stressful during the incident. I shot video from when the situation was resolved.”

Another X user thanked a McDonald’s employee for helping her and her brother during the rampage.

“I applaud the employees! We were standing in line to buy ice cream as the staffer was recommending the One Siam app. Suddenly, we heard gunshots, and the staffer quickly grabbed my and my brother’s arms and ran out of McDonald’s on the basement floor. I was still in shock and standing there, and the staff were incredibly attentive. Thank you so much.”

A Chinese tourist named Yin Guanqi, an actress and influencer with more than 100,000 followers, posted pictures and messages on Weibo, recounting how she had hidden in the mall with her friends during the shooting.

“This is my first time in Thailand. I was hiding on the 4th floor for over half an hour before the police escorted me out safely. I want to thank the guitar store staff for letting me hide with them.”