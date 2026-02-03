Extractive-led economic growth fuels Indonesia’s environmental crisis

Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto has boasted the goal of 8 per cent GDP growth by the end of his term in 2029.

JAKARTA - The ambition from President Prabowo Subianto’s administration to increase the country’s economic growth to 8 percent through expanding extractive business may risk accelerating environmental degradation and widening social injustice, the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi) has warned.

Since taking office in October 2024, Mr Prabowo has boasted the goal for the 8 per cent gross domestic product growth by the end of his term in 2029; a target met by scepticism among economists over its feasibility.