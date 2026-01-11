Express bus with 42 aboard involved in crash with lorry at the North-South Expressway in Malaysia

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

HULU SELANGOR - An express bus ferrying 42 passengers was involved in an accident on the North–South Expressway on Jan 11.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar told the Malay language daily that the department had received a distress call on the incident at 5.24am on Jan 11.

He added that the incident occurred near Sungai Buaya, heading towards Rawang.

“Eight personnel, including officers, from the Rawang fire and rescue station were dispatched to the scene, some 21km away.

“The fire engine arrived at 5.51am and found that the accident involved an express bus and a lorry,” he said.

He said five victims were trapped - four bus passengers and the lorry driver.

“The bus was carrying 42 passengers, including two drivers, with 38 passengers managing to get out safely,” he said.

“The last victim was rescued at 8.53am. All victims were sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

“A total of 26 victims were uninjured and refused to be sent to the hospital.

“Eight of the injured have been sent to the hospital’s green zone, four are being treated in the yellow zone and three are in the red zone,” he said. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK