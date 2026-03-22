Explosive morning: Blaze at fireworks stall sends sparks flying into Penang eatery

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The fire from the fireworks stall also spread to three external air-conditioning units of a nearby house.

NIBONG TEBAL - An early morning blaze at a fireworks stall in Penang, Malaysia forced various shops, including an eatery, to draw their shutters to avoid stray explosions.

A viral 15-second video captured eatery operators dodging sparks and rushing to hold down the shutters as fireworks flew into the shop.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director John Sagun Francis said they received a report of a blaze at a fireworks stall in Taman Pekaka early on March 22.

“We received an emergency call at 12.05am. Eight personnel and a fire engine from the Nibong Tebal station rushed to the scene.

“The fire involved a 10 by 10 sq ft stall selling fireworks, which was 95 per cent destroyed.

“A motorcycle was also damaged in the incident,” he said in a statement.

Mr John said the fire also spread to three external air-conditioning units of a nearby house.

“The blaze was brought under control at 12.25am and fully extinguished by 12.44am, with overhaul works completed by 1.25am.

“No casualties were reported,” he added.

The case has been handed over to the Fire Investigation Unit for further action. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK