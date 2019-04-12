Explosion at Petronas oil and gas facility in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR - A fire and explosion occurred early Friday morning (April 12) at the Petronas Pengerang Integrated Complex oil and gas facility in Johor, The Star reported.

According to a statement by Petronas, the incident took place at 1.25am. An emergency and fire response team was deployed and contained the fire within 30 minutes.

"The situation is under control and all relevant authorities have been informed," it said.

"We will provide additional information in due course as investigation is still being carried out."

Comments on social media have suggested that the blast could be felt by residents of nearby residential areas and as far off as Pasir Gudang.

An ex-staff of mine sent me this video.



I was told that it's at the Pengerang Integrated Complex PIC) where the PETRONAS Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) is.



I hope and pray that no one is harmed. pic.twitter.com/axRDliS3Ya — I/O (@ckliio9) April 11, 2019

It was unclear what had caused the fire. The Malaysiakini news website cited reports saying it had been caused by a leaking gas tank.