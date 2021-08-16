EXPLAINER: What's next in Malaysia's political crisis?

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin looks set to tender his resignation to the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, today but also advise him his Perikatan Nasional pact remains the largest bloc in Parliament.

The resignation, if confirmed, could end months of political turmoil facing the country, already battling record-high Covid-19 infections and an economic downturn from multiple lockdowns. But it is not clear who would form the next government as no party has a clear majority in Parliament. It would be up to Sultan Abdullah to decide what happens next.

Here are the possible scenarios:

INTERIM GOVERNMENT

The King can appoint an interim premier from the lawmakers, including Mr Muhyiddin himself, until a permanent successor is found.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy and the King has the power to appoint as prime minister a lawmaker he believes can command a majority.

ELECTIONS

Mr Muhyiddin can advise the King to dissolve Parliament and call for early polls. But elections are unlikely in the short term as Malaysia has seen a record number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in recent days. A general election is not due until 2023.

KING PICKS NEW PREMIER

When former premier Mahathir Mohamad resigned just two years into his five-year term last year, the King, in an unprecedented move, met all 222 lawmakers to see who had the majority to form the government. He then picked Mr Muhyiddin, who had the backing of political parties that were then in the opposition.

The King could do the same now.

REUTERS

Top candidates for premiership or as interim prime minister

Ismail Sabri Yaakob - Deputy Prime Minister

One of the key ministers handling the Covid-19 crisis, Mr Ismail Sabri was appointed deputy premier last month in a bid by Mr Muhyiddin to ease tensions with key ally, the United Malays National Organisation (Umno) party. He could get support from the majority of Mr Muhyiddin's coalition, which has the backing of around 100 lawmakers. But it is unclear if he has Umno's full support. He went against his party's call to withdraw support for Mr Muhyiddin.

Tengku Razaleigh - Hamzah Veteran lawmaker

Mr Ku Li, as he is popularly known, has been a lawmaker for 47 years, and held various ministerial positions and was the founding chairman of state oil firm Petronas. The 84-year-old is seen as a compromise candidate among the various factions in Umno. Umno support is key to the formation of any new government.

Anwar Ibrahim - Opposition leader

The 74-year-old has repeatedly made a play for the top job, but has so far failed to show he can command a majority. Mr Anwar's Pakatan Harapan coalition has 88 lawmakers, well short of the simple majority needed to form a government. His old foe, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and some other opposition lawmakers do not support his premiership bid. REUTERS