Exodus to Thailand continues after fall of key Myanmar border town

MAE SOT, Thailand – A stream of people, some fearing air strikes, queued at a border crossing to flee Myanmar early on April 12, a day after the strategically vital town of Myawaddy near Thailand fell to anti-junta resistance that is gaining strength.

The loss of the town robs the junta, already grappling with an economy in free fall, of vital earnings from border trade while strengthening rebel groups such as the Karen National Union (KNU) that led the assault on Myawaddy, analysts said.

“I am afraid of air strikes,” said Myawaddy resident Moe Moe Thet who crossed to Thailand with her son.

“They caused very loud noises that shook my house,” she added of the sound of bombs that prompted fears for their safety.

“That’s why I escaped here. They can’t bomb Thailand,” she said.

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara is set to visit Mae Sot, just across the Moei River from Myawaddy, on April 12 to assess matters after Myanmar's junta lost yet more territory in the latest round of fighting.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told Myanmar media some of its troops surrendered because they were accompanied by their families, and talks with Thailand for their return are in progress.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since 2021 when the military deposed an elected civilian government, triggering widespread protests it sought to crush with brutal force.

Simmering anger against the junta turned into a nationwide armed resistance movement that is now increasingly operating in coordination with established ethnic rebel groups.

About 200 Myanmar military personnel withdrew on April 11 to a bridge linking to Mae Sot after the KNU said it had taken control of Myawaddy.

But the Myanmar military may still seek to mount a counter-attack, supported by its air force, to regain the town, said Mr Dulyapak Preecharush, an associate professor of South-east Asian studies at Bangkok’s Thammasat University.

“So there is a question about possible intensification of fighting in the coming days,” he told Reuters.