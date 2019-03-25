Exiled former premier Thaksin says Thailand's election 'rigged' by junta

WASHINGTON - There is "a lot of evidence" that Thailand's first election since the military coup of 2014 was "rigged", former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said in an interview.

Speaking to The Straits Times on the phone from Hong Kong on Monday (March 25), Mr Thaksin said he believed both the Thai and international community "know very well (the) irregularity of the result and the irregularity of how the Election Committee of Thailand (ECT) behaved".

He cited, as example, "the way they recorded the result and then they stopped and even the ECT chairman said they have to stop because there is no calculator".

He said: "That is very, very sarcastic from the chairman of the ECT. I don't know, there might be someone (who) ordered him to stop. This is a lot of evidence of rigged election."

Mr Thaksin was referring to the commission's chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong, who when asked on Sunday what the final results would be after the announcement that the results would be delayed, said, "I don't have a calculator with me now."

Mr Thaksin added: "We accept that, okay, there may (have been) some kind of hope (that) the pro-democracy parties should (have) got more but it's less, but anyway the rigged election must be clarified by the ECT."

Mr Thaksin cited pictures from Petchabun province where the "officials from ECT came and changed the ballot box and it (was) surrounded by the police…but the pictures have come out".

And he mentioned "some vote buying in front of the poll station".

Opinions on social media after the election also indicated "the number of ballots exceed the number of voters that turned out".

He said: "So a lot of the things that happened were very irregular."

Mr Thaksin, a former policeman who became a billionaire telecoms magnate, became prime minister in 2001 when he won at the polls. He was toppled by the military early into his second term, in 2006.

He fled Thailand in 2008 ahead of a conviction for corruption.

The ECT said on Monday that Pheu Thai, a political party linked to Mr Thaksin Shinawatra, had won 137 of 350 constituency seats in an initial tally.

This was followed by the military-backed Palang Pracharath party with 97 seats.

The count did not include 150 party-list seats, which meant that either party will need to seek coalition partners to control parliament.

Mr Thaksin, asked directly if he thought the election was free and fair, said: "No, no. You know, (in) any games, if the rules of the games, the referee, are not fair then the results will not be respected.

"This is even worse, because if we in Thailand have…a government that comes from a rigged election, the international (community) will not respect it."

Asked what the opposition's agenda should be, he said: "I don't know, you have to talk to them.

"As an observer, and as a supporter of the pro-democracy parties, I can comment only as a former prime minister who is still supporting democracy and wants to see the prosperity of Thailand, (that) if we don't have a respected government then how can we prosper, economically we are not (going to) prosper."

Asked what the priorities of a new government should be, Mr Thaksin said: "We have to revive economy. You can see a lot of innovation and technology has changed economies in many countries, and we are not well prepared yet because we (have) wasted our time (in) disunity…(and) the rift between the people. So it's time Thailand should bring back unity and reform the economy."

But he added that he was not sure the new government would be stable and sustainable for a full term.

"Stability must come with hope," he said. "Stability without hope is no use."

Asked what risks there would be for the new government, he said: "The new government, they are the military junta before, so they have control over the military."

But he added: "Now is not the time for military to get involved. Clearly it is a time for the country to prosper, we have to be updating our economy policy in order to compete, otherwise the people will get poorer and poorer. We don't want to see Thailand like Egypt."

On his personal plans for the future, he quipped that he was getting old - 70 this year - and "I may form a new party… Enjoy life party".