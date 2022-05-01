Excited Malaysians begin 'balik kampung' exodus

Mr Hazryl Hafiz, a 29-year-old graphic artist, feels that it has been like "an eternity", waiting to celebrate Hari Raya with his family in Selama, Perak.

"Two years felt like an eternity. I miss my parents, family and the place I grew up in. I'm glad that our movement is no longer restricted and we can now freely socialise with people," he said.

Mr Hazryl is leaving Kuala Lumpur tomorrow to spend about two weeks in his home town, following the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Malaysia from today. Hari Raya Aidilfitri will be celebrated on Tuesday.

Last week, the Malaysian government announced that home visits and open houses will be allowed during Hari Raya, with no cap on the number of visitors to a household. A limit of 15 people at any one time was imposed during last year's celebrations.

Unlike the past two years, everyone, including the unvaccinated, can now cross state lines freely and "balik kampung".

While face masks are still mandatory indoors, including on public transport, they will be optional outdoors.

Ms Kalsum Adnan, who is unvaccinated by choice, is also looking forward to returning to her hometown in Gua Musang, Kelantan.

"We (she and her husband) will be taking a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test first before making our way back to our kampung," said the 31-year-old, adding that they were not "selfish or negligent" and would not endanger their loved ones.

Highways in Malaysia have been clogged with vehicles since Friday because of the "balik kampung" rush.

During the upcoming festive period, the largest highway concessionaires company in the country, Plus Malaysia, expects about two million vehicles to be on its highways.

Motorists, the company said, ought to prepare for longer travel times, as many people are joining the exodus for the first time after a two-year hiatus.