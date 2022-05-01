Excited Malaysians begin 'balik kampung' exodus

Mr Hazryl Hafiz, a 29-year-old graphic artist, feels that it has been like "an eternity", waiting to celebrate Hari Raya with his family in Selama, Perak.
"Two years felt like an eternity. I miss my parents, family and the place I grew up in. I'm glad that our movement is no longer restricted and we can now freely socialise with people," he said.
Mr Hazryl is leaving Kuala Lumpur tomorrow to spend about two weeks in his home town, following the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Malaysia from today. Hari Raya Aidilfitri will be celebrated on Tuesday.
Last week, the Malaysian government announced that home visits and open houses will be allowed during Hari Raya, with no cap on the number of visitors to a household. A limit of 15 people at any one time was imposed during last year's celebrations.
Unlike the past two years, everyone, including the unvaccinated, can now cross state lines freely and "balik kampung".
While face masks are still mandatory indoors, including on public transport, they will be optional outdoors.
Ms Kalsum Adnan, who is unvaccinated by choice, is also looking forward to returning to her hometown in Gua Musang, Kelantan.
"We (she and her husband) will be taking a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test first before making our way back to our kampung," said the 31-year-old, adding that they were not "selfish or negligent" and would not endanger their loved ones.
Highways in Malaysia have been clogged with vehicles since Friday because of the "balik kampung" rush.
During the upcoming festive period, the largest highway concessionaires company in the country, Plus Malaysia, expects about two million vehicles to be on its highways.
Motorists, the company said, ought to prepare for longer travel times, as many people are joining the exodus for the first time after a two-year hiatus.
Bus operator Konsortium E-Mutiara said that all 28,000 tickets for express services to all destinations in the peninsula from Tuesday until tomorrow have been sold out.
"We are expecting almost 4,000 passengers a day throughout the country. On a regular day, we operate 90 trips per day, but due to the festive season, we added another 30 trips to make it 120 trips a day," E-Mutiara executive chairman Che Ibrahim Che Ismail was quoted as saying by The Star Online on April 24.
Capital A, AirAsia's parent company, said the budget airline expects the number of passengers daily to triple to more than 52,000, with the number of domestic flights also tripling daily to an average of 370 during the peak travel period across the country between yesterday and Wednesday.
But not everyone is rushing to pack their bags now.
Civil servant Natijah Nasser said: "I know it sounds tempting but I'm staying put this year. The thought of being stuck on the road for hours, on top of a long drive back, makes me think twice."
"I want it to be a stress-free, happy experience so I decided to head back to my hometown after Raya, when things are more settled," added the 35-year-old.