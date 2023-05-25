Ex-Umno members joining opposition unlikely to topple Anwar’s government: Analysts

KUALA LUMPUR - The possibility that ex-Umno leaders, including former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, will join Malaysia’s opposition for upcoming state elections may not be enough to topple Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration, according to analysts.

“Overall, it is unlikely to create a large wave of support that could threaten the unity government,” Dr Mazlan Ali, senior lecturer at the Razak Faculty of Technology and Informatics at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia told The Straits Times.

Mr Hafidzi Razali, associate director at risk consultancy Bower Group Asia, said it will prove challenging for the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) to sustain its momentum among Malay voters in the semi-rural and rural areas, particularly among youths, and enticing ex-Umno members will do little to change this.

Several Umno leaders, who were purged from the party in January for demanding party president Zahid Hamidi resign over the dismal showing in November’s election, could join the opposition ahead of six state polls expected in July.

Former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa, who was one of the key leaders sacked or suspended from Malaysia’s longest-ruling party, confirmed that he applied to join long-time rival Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and claimed that more than 1,000 Umno members are following suit.

Mr Khairy, another casualty of January’s purge, suggested in jest on Thursday that he may form a new political party with former Democratic Action Party MP Ong Kian Ming, while contemplating an offer to join the Malay-centric Bersatu party. “The media will then have their headlines tomorrow,” Mr Khairy was quoted as saying by The Star daily.

“If he (Khairy) is president, I would consider it,” the DAP member said in response.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said last week that Mr Khairy, who is influential and popular among many voters, would be offered a post on the party’s supreme council if he accepted. The PN coalition comprises PAS and Bersatu as its main parties.

Not short of job offers, Mr Khairy’s contract as a radio deejay with Hot FM has also been extended to the end of the year, with an additional hour added to his segment which airs every Monday at 7am.

On Monday’s podcast, Mr Khairy, who previously said he has received offers from other political parties, revealed he would not rush into a decision and would choose a party that represents his values and political stance.

But Dr Mazlan said it would be difficult for the Oxford graduate to reconcile with PAS’s religious policies, highlighting how he criticised the Islamist party for demanding that British rock band Coldplay’s upcoming concert this year be banned.

“Khairy’s problem is simply with Zahid. His spirit is still with Umno. I don’t think Khairy will like to be with PAS. It is dominant in PN. Khairy seems more suited to Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (compared to PN) - he is educated and progressive.

“It remains to be seen if Khairy will return to Umno if there is a change in leadership.”

Joining Bersatu would also not make it any easier for Mr Khairy to achieve his ambitions of becoming PM one day, Mr Hafidzi said, given Tan Sri Muhyiddin and party secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin’s standing in Bersatu’s hierarchy.

“Sustaining a PN government is also less certain given the rising ethno- and religious conservatism within PAS - which is limiting PN’s potential to expand its influence to non-Malays and fence-sitters in the urban areas,” said Mr Hafidzi.