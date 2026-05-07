Ex-Thai PM Thaksin’s children pay final prison visit before parole release

The family's visit took place at 10am on May 7 at Klong Prem Central Prison in Chatuchak district, Bangkok.

BANGKOK – Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s children visited him at Klong Prem Central Prison on the morning of May 7 in what is expected to be their final visit before his parole release on May 11.

The visit took place at 10am on May 7 at Klong Prem Central Prison on Ngam Wong Wan Road in Chatuchak district, Bangkok.

The Shinawatra family members who arrived at the prison included Mr Panthongtae Shinawatra, Ms Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, and Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Ms Paetongtarn was accompanied by her husband, Mr Pidok Sooksawas, also known as Por.

The visit was Thaksin’s 61st and final prison visit before he is scheduled to be released on parole and placed under probation on May 11.

His release comes after he completed two-thirds of his one-year sentence, or eight months, making him eligible for general parole.

After spending about an hour inside the prison, Ms Paetongtarn said her father was happy because this was the last time the family would visit him through prison bars. She said the family would return on May 11 to pick him up.

Asked whether they had discussed his political path after release, Ms Paetongtarn said they had not talked about politics at all. She said the conversation focused only on life, grandchildren and family.

She added that Thaksin did not have many immediate plans after release, except to undergo a health check-up and take care of his health.

On the possibility that Thaksin may not have to wear an electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet throughout his parole period and could file a request with the Department of Probation, Ms Paetongtarn said the family did not want the issue to become controversial.

“If the process says he must wear an EM bracelet, then he will wear it. We do not want any problems,” she said.

Asked about political opponents who have objected to Thaksin’s parole and threatened to file complaints under Section 157 of the Criminal Code against three committees involved, Ms Paetongtarn said they had the right to do so.

Meanwhile, lawyer Winyat said the family would have to wait for clarification from Department of Probation officials on whether Thaksin would be fitted with an EM bracelet at Klong Prem Central Prison on May 11 or whether he would need to report to Bangkok Probation Office 1 for the process.

Opposition group petitions Justice Ministry

The People and Student Network for the Reform of Thailand meanwhile submitted a petition to the Justice Ministry opposing Thaksin’s parole, warning that it may file complaints under Section 157 of the Criminal Code against the three parole-related committees and the Justice Minister if the release goes ahead.

The group’s leader, Mr Pichit Chaimongkol, said the group had asked Justice Minister Rutthaphon Naowarat, to halt the work of the three committees reviewing Thaksin’s parole case.

The petition also called for an investigation into whether Thaksin breached Corrections Department disciplinary rules during his stay on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital.

Mr Pichit argued that any alleged wrongdoing while in custody could affect Thaksin’s eligibility for parole under Justice Ministry regulations.

He said the group had already submitted an objection on Jan 22, but believed the Corrections Department’s explanation of the legal grounds for parole had missed the key issue.

He said the group’s concern was not whether Thaksin reoffended within five years after release, but whether there had been “new wrongdoing while in custody”, following a Supreme Court order which stated that Thaksin’s transfer to the Police General Hospital was an unlawful exercise of authority and that Thaksin was aware of, and involved in, the process.

Mr Pichit said that if the committees continued considering the parole request despite the formal objection, they could be accused of neglecting or wrongfully performing their duties under Section 157.

He also urged the Justice Minister to order a review, saying there was still time to do so before the scheduled May 11 release . THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK