Ex-Thai PM Thaksin to be released on parole on May 11

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Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will remain under probation for another four months after his release on May 11.

BANGKOK – The Justice Ministry-level parole committee has approved parole for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, clearing the way for his release from Klong Prem Central Prison on May 11 without requiring him to wear an electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet.

The decision was reached after a meeting at the Justice Ministry on April 29, where the panel considered parole cases for more than 500 eligible prisoners nationwide, including Thaksin.

The committee resolved to grant Thaksin, 76 , parole without an EM bracelet because he falls under the elderly prisoner category and has chronic illnesses.

Thaksin will remain under probation for another four months after his release. His one-year sentence is due to end on Sept 9 when he will be fully discharged under the correctional process.

He is currently serving a one-year sentence ordered by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions. He has already completed the period required to qualify for parole, after serving two-thirds of the one-year term.

Under the parole conditions, Thaksin must report to a probation officer within three days of release and continue reporting as instructed until his sentence is completed. He must also stay at the declared residence submitted through his lawyer, identified in reports as Ban Chan Song La in Bangkok’s Bang Phlat district.

The ministry-level decision was the final stage in the parole process.

Thaksin had already passed two earlier reviews – first by the prison-level parole committee and then by the Department of Corrections-level parole committee. The meeting on April 29 was the final approval step by the Justice Ministry-level committee.

The meeting was chaired by Ms Tharinee Saengsawang, deputy permanent secretary of the Justice Ministry, who was assigned to act on behalf of Ms Pongsawat Neelayothin, the ministry’s permanent secretary.

Before the meeting, Department of Corrections director-general Pravut Wongsinil said Thaksin was one of more than 500 prisoners nationwide being considered in this round. He said any decision on an EM bracelet or special conditions would depend on the committee’s discussion.

Thaksin’s parole decision is politically sensitive because of his central role in Thai politics over the past two decades and the controversy surrounding his previous detention.

The Supreme Court ruled in September 2025 that Thaksin had to serve a one-year prison term after finding that his earlier stay in a police hospital did not count as lawful detention.

The court found his prolonged hospital stay was not justified as prison time, and he began serving the sentence at Klong Prem Central Prison after the ruling.

Thaksin had returned to Thailand in 2023 after years in self-exile. His original sentence was later reduced to one year by royal clemency, making him eligible for parole after serving the required portion of the term.

The latest decision means Thaksin is set to leave prison on May 11, but he will remain legally under correctional supervision until Sept 9. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK