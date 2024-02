Ex-Sarawak chief minister Taib Mahmud dies at 87

SIBU - Former Sarawak chief minister Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud has died at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 21.

His daughter Datuk Hanifar Hajar Taib in a Facebook post said Mr Taib, 87, passed away at 4.28am.

She said his body will be at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur before being brought back to Kuching, Sarawak.

Mr Taib had served as Sarawak’s Chief Minister for over three decades starting from 1981.

State Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, said a state funeral will be held for him at the New Sarawak Legislative Complex. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK