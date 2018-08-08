Ex-Malaysia PM Najib charged with three counts of money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak arrived in court on Wednesday (Aug 8) to face additional charges over money laundering.

During his court appearance, three charges were read out. He was charged with receiving RM42 million (S$14.1 million) as proceeds of illegal activities between December 2014 and February 2015.

Each charge is punishable by up to 15 years' jail and a fine of not less than five times the proceeds of the illegal activity.

The charges were read out in a sessions court in Kuala Lumpur and the case is now being transferred to the High Court, where Najib is expect to enter a plea for each of the charges later on Wednesday.

It is his second appearance in a Malaysian court since he was defeated in national elections in May.

On July 4, Najib was charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power over funds totalling RM42 million (S$14.1 million) belonging to SRC International, a former subsidiary of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

The July case has been fixed for case management on Wednesday as well.

Najib is the first Malaysian prime minister to have been charged in court.

He appeared at the MACC office in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday after he was summoned by the anti-graft agency. The media had speculated that he would be arrested, but the former leader spent just 45 minutes there.