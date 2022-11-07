Ex-Philippine prisons chief, assistant named as ‘masterminds’ in radio journalist’s slaying

MANILA - Former Philippine prisons chief Gerald Bantag and his right-hand man, Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Deputy Security Officer Ricardo Zulueta, have been identified as the alleged “masterminds” behind the killing of veteran radio journalist Percival Mabasa.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed two murder charges on Monday against Mr Bantag, Mr Zulueta and several gang leaders and prisoners over the death of Mr Mabasa and inmate Jun Villamor, one of the middlemen who relayed the kill order to gunman Joel Escorial.

Villamor died in prison after he suffocated when a plastic bag was placed over his head on Oct 18, the same day authorities presented the gunman to the media following his surrender.

Philippine law enforcement agencies said in a press briefing that they had found a “direct line of communication” from Mr Bantag and Mr Zulueta to three prison gang commanders in the New Bilibid Prison.

They tapped other inmates and their contacts outside of jail to form a gun-for-hire team against Mr Mabasa, the agencies said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr earlier suspended Mr Bantag as BuCor chief after police identified him as among 160 individuals considered to be persons of interest in Mr Mabasa’s death.

DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla called on Mr Bantag and Mr Zulueta, who is now in hiding, to face their murder charges.

“If they are innocent, the law will uphold them. If they are guilty, then they will have to face the consequences,” he said.

A lookout bulletin order will soon be issued against the two to prevent them from leaving the country.

Mr Mabasa, known for his fiery commentaries, criticised Mr Bantag thrice over his lavish lifestyle and for recently cutting the power and water supply of inmates at the NBP’s medium security compound.

Mr Remulla said videos of Mr Mabasa criticising the ex-BuCor chief were allegedly shown to the suspects when the kill order was issued.

Mr Bantag insisted he was innocent in a radio interview on Oct 31, but also said he would rather die than be jailed over the Mabasa case.