Ex-Philippine opposition senator de Lima wants to help ICC probe into Duterte’s drug war

MANILA – Former Philippine senator Leila de Lima now walks free after more than six years in jail, but she will keep on doing what likely sent her behind bars in the first place – investigating the deaths that happened during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times on Dec 1, de Lima, who is out on bail, said she intends to help the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) ongoing probe into Mr Duterte’s anti-drugs campaign during his presidency from 2016 to 2022, when thousands of drug suspects died in police operations and vigilante-style killings.

The ICC is also investigating Mr Duterte for his links to the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS), a vigilante group that allegedly conducted summary killings in Davao City, where Mr Duterte was mayor for 22 years.

The ICC’s drug war investigation was initially halted at the request of the Duterte-led government in November 2021, three years after Mr Duterte pulled the Philippines out of the tribunal.

But in January 2023, the ICC said it was resuming its probe. Six months later, it rejected the Philippine government’s appeal to stop the probe.

Said de Lima: “Yes. I want to contribute to the ICC case against Duterte. My experience in handling the investigation into the DDS killings would be a very important resource or reference point for the ongoing ICC investigation.”

She said she can serve as a resource person for the tribunal, help its investigators speak to the kin of drug war victims and even look for whistleblowers from within the Philippine National Police.

“I cannot comment on whether they have already approached me or whether we’ve had communications already. But I made it clear that I can help in whatever way I can,” said de Lima.

As a former human rights commission chief and senator, de Lima earned Mr Duterte’s ire for investigating the killings that happened under his watch as Davao City mayor and, later, as a president waging a war on drugs.

It was Mr Duterte who first publicised de Lima’s love affairs with her former staff, which she later admitted. He also accused her of accepting kickbacks from the prison drug trade when she was justice secretary from 2010 to 2015.

De Lima’s investigations showed a similar pattern between what human rights groups have described as extrajudicial killings in Davao City and Mr Duterte’s drug war.

De Lima claimed there was a vigilante group in Davao that was allegedly paid to kill petty criminals and Mr Duterte’s personal enemies, with the hired killers listed as employees of the Davao City government.

Mr Duterte in 2009 had denied the existence of the DDS, but admitted there were unexplained and unresolved killings in the city where he had vowed criminals would die.

De Lima then turned the national spotlight on these accusations against Mr Duterte in a series of televised Senate hearings in 2016. A retired Davao police officer and a self-confessed hitman admitted they were part of the DDS and received kill orders from the then President.

The Duterte government retaliated, first with administration-allied lawmakers conducting their own hearings on the former president’s claims that de Lima was involved in the prison drug trade. They also publicised her personal love affairs and even threatened to release a supposed sex tape.

It all came to a head when de Lima was charged with three drug-related offences months later, and she was jailed in February 2017.