Ex-Malaysian PM’s wife Rosmah fails in bid to involve authorities in lawsuit over missing jewellery

KUALA LUMPUR - The wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak Rosmah Mansor has failed in her bid to bring the police and the government as third parties into a US$14.57 million (S$19.67 million) lawsuit against her over missing jewellery pieces at the High Court.

Justice Ong Chee Kwan, in his decision, said the police and the government were not responsible for compensating Rosmah.

Rosmah, however, was at liberty to initiate a separate civil lawsuit for any alleged losses suffered from the authorities’ actions regarding the jewellery, he said.

Rosmah’s lawyer Reza Rahim told the press that the court did not allow the application to insert the police and the government as third parties in the lawsuit as they were not joint tortfeasors and owed no duty of indemnity to Rosmah.

He also said they would be appealing against the decision.

A defendant can apply to insert a third party who is not part of the main suit in order to claim contribution, indemnity or any remedy that is claimed by the plaintiff.

During the in-chamber proceeding on May 29, lawyer Venothani Rajagopal appeared for the plaintiff Global Royalty Trading SAL, while Senior Federal Counsel Syafiq Affandy appeared for the police and the government.

The lawsuit will be heard in a full trial from June 2.

On March 29, 2023, Global Royalty filed the suit against Rosmah, claiming she had lied by saying that 44 pieces of jewellery, including diamond necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets and tiaras, sent to her by the company’s agent were seized by the Malaysian authorities for offences under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

According to the Beirut-based company, this was because only one of the 44 pieces of jewellery was kept by the police, and the remaining 43 pieces were not in the authorities’ custody.

Global Royalty also claimed that Rosmah had shifted the burden to the Malaysian government when the jewellery had gone missing.

In her defence, Rosmah asserted that if the 43 pieces of jewellery were lost, the police or the Malaysian government should be responsible for the loss.

She claimed that the jewellery was in the possession of the authorities at all material times.