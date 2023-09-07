Ex-Malaysian PM’s wife Rosmah files application to strike out money laundering, tax evasion charges

KUALA LUMPUR - Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, has filed an application to strike out all the 17 money laundering and tax evasion charges that she is currently on trial for.

The charges against her are baseless, defective and premature, said Rosmah, 71, in an application filed at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Wednesday.

A criminal court is not the suitable forum to determine whether the amount of money she received was taxable under the Income Tax Act, she added in an affidavit ahead of the case management for her trial on Thursday.

“If the criminal court proceeds with its findings (whether the amount of money was taxable), the court will usurp the functions of the Special Commissioners of Income Tax (SCIT) which is an authorised body under a written law,” she said.

“In any circumstances, I also have the substantive right to refer if the amounts are subject to the payment of tax to SCIT which is denied to me in these charges,” added Rosmah.

Rosmah is facing 12 money laundering charges involving around RM7.1 million (S$2.07 million) and five counts of failure to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board.

She allegedly committed the offences at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli branch, Jalan Ampang here between Dec 4, 2013 and Jun 8, 2017, and at LHDN Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim between May 1, 2014 and May 1, 2018.

On Oct 4, 2018, she pleaded not guilty to all the charges at the Sessions Court.

On Sept 1 2022, the High Court convicted Rosmah on three counts of graft relating to the RM1.25 billon solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She was sentenced to 10 years in jail and fined RM970 million and is currently out on bail pending her appeal in the case. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK