Ex-Malaysian PM Najib’s wife Rosmah withdraws appeal to recuse judge from her money laundering trial

The wife of ex-Malaysian premier Najib Razak, Rosmah Mansor, has withdrawn her appeal to recuse a high court judge from hearing her money laundering and tax evasion case.

Rosmah’s defence team filed a notice of discontinuance on March 1, two weeks before her March 17 hearing of the appeal at the Court of Appeal.

According to news site Free Malaysia Today, the Court of Appeal was scheduled to find out whether it had jurisdiction to hear Rosmah’s appeal and recuse High Court judge Zaini Mazlan from presiding over the case involving 17 counts of money laundering and tax evasion.

Rosmah, 70, did not want Mr Zaini as her trial judge, claiming that he will be biased against her as he had found her guilty of an earlier case of corruption.

In September last year, Mr Zaini handed Rosmah a 10-year jail sentence and a RM970 million (S$290 million) fine in a corruption case over a solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Rosmah’s lawyer Geethan Ram Vincent told the Malaysian media on Friday the appeal was discontinued since Mr Zaini will no longer be presiding over the trial after his elevation to the Court of Appeal in January.

Rosmah is facing 12 charges of money laundering amounting to RM7 million and five charges of failing to declare her income to the Malaysian tax agency, the Inland Revenue Board.

She is accused of committing the offences between Dec 4, 2013 and June 8, 2017.

Malaysian media reported that Justice K. Muniandy will now preside over the trial, which will take place from May 12.