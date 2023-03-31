Ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak fails in bid to get 1MDB-linked conviction reviewed

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia’s apex court on Friday dismissed former prime minister Najib Razak’s bid to review an earlier court decision affirming his graft conviction and 12-year jail sentence in a case linked to state fund 1MDB.

The decision was delivered by a five-person Federal Court bench chaired by Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Abdul Rahman Sebli.

Najib had sought a review of the Federal Court’s decision that affirmed his conviction and 12-year sentence for misappropriating RM42 million (S$12.7 million) from SRC International, a former 1MDB subsidiary, claiming that he was not given a fair hearing.

He was also fined RM210 million for the offence.

In the majority 4-1 decision read out by Justice Vernon Ong Lam Kiat, the panel found there was no bias or breach of natural justice in the earlier court hearing.

“With respect, in the final analysis and having regard to all circumstances, we are constrained to say that the applicant (Najib) was the author of his own misfortunes,” Justice Ong said.

In August 2022, Najib’s then lead counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik at the final appeal in the SRC International case had asked for a postponement of three to four months, as he had taken over the case only several weeks earlier.

The request was dismissed by a five-judge panel, which was led by Chief Justice Maimun Tuan Mat.

Datuk Hisyam then refused to make any submission on Najib’s behalf.

The Federal Court subsequently upheld the conviction and sentence on Aug 23, 2022, and Najib has been incarcerated at Kajang prison since.

This review application was Najib’s last chance to challenge the verdict in court.

He has also applied for a royal pardon from Malaysia’s King, which, if granted, would see him released without serving the full 12-year term. However Najib still faces dozens of other charges related to the financial scandal surrounding 1MDB, including a criminal breach of trust charge involving RM6.6 billion.

Najib had also sought, and failed to obtain, a review of the court’s decision to dismiss his attempt to postpone his appeal hearing, as well as its decision not to recuse Tun Tengku Maimun from the Federal Court appeal due to Facebook posts made by her husband in May 2018.

Najib’s legal team had argued that the posts had demonstrated her husband’s negative views of Najib’s leadership and had concluded that he had siphoned funds from 1MDB into his personal bank account.

In addition, Najib had attempted to nullify his hearing in the High Court on the basis of trial Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali not recusing himself over an alleged conflict of interest.

This application was also dismissed.

On Jan 4, Najib petitioned the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention to rule that the dismissal of his appeal by the Federal Court in August 2022 was unjust and flawed as he “was sent to jail without the opportunity to defend himself”.

His legal team had said that a failure to give a new set of lawyers more time to prepare – after being appointed three weeks before the appeal in the Federal Court – had unjustly punished Najib.