Ex-Bersatu deputy president Hamzah: Reset not about me, first step towards correction, improvement

Ousted Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainuddin (second from left) said resetting is the first step towards “correction and improvement”.

PETALING JAYA - Ousted Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainuddin speaks up after a three-day silence, saying that the reset is not a movement about him.

The Opposition Leader and Larut MP said resetting is the first step towards “correction and improvement”.

“Reset is not merely a slogan or a manifestation of support for a particular individual.

“Reset is the first step toward correction and improvement that will form the foundation for rebuilding collective strength, ensuring a clearer and more convincing future for the nation.

“Reset demands courage, honesty, and determination to bring about change. Reset is not simply about looking back with regret, but about stepping forward with full confidence,” he said in a Facebook post on Feb 18.

He added that the responsibility now lies with all those involved with the struggle, at every level of the organisation, to translate the spirit of reset into concrete action.

“Ultimately, reset requires sincere and honest commitment, trust, and responsibility. Reset for religion, race, and the nation,” he said.

On Feb 14, hundreds of Bersatu supporters and 16 Bersatu MPs converged at the Universiti Malaya Alumni Association (PAUM) to celebrate Mr Hamzah, a day after he and 17 others were axed by the party’s disciplinary board over allegations of sabotaging the party and its president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Mr Hamzah said he was “deeply moved” by the show of support from Bersatu MPs and members who turned up at the PAUM.

“I feel deeply moved by the presence of friends at PAUM the other day... This proves that no party can obstruct the values of this struggle,” he said

Last week, expulsion notices were sent to 17 Bersatu members, including four MPs and two state assemblymen.

The notices, issued on Feb 13 by Bersatu disciplinary board chairman Datuk Mohd Radzi Manan, stated that the matter was decided during the board meeting on Feb 12.

He said the board decided to dismiss his membership rights in the party under Clause 22.5, effective February 13, the date the letter was issued.

“(The dismissal is) due to violating Clause 9.1.4 of the Bersatu constitution,” he added.

Under the party constitution, those who are expelled have an avenue to submit an appeal to the party’s appeal board for consideration within a stated period of time.

However, Mr Hamzah has stated that he will not appeal the decision. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK