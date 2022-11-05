Ex-beauty queen to contest in six-cornered fight in Sabah

In Sabah, former beauty queen Jo-anna Henley Rampas of Parti Warisan will run for the Tuaran parliamentary seat in a six-cornered fight.

Commenting that she is the only rose among the thorns, the 33-year-old said “it’s high time to have more women representatives, women’s voices” in Malaysian politics.

“We know for a fact that in Sabah, we have only 9 per cent women in the state legislative assembly,” she said in a mix of English and Malay after submitting her nomination papers on Saturday.

“And in terms of Parliament, we have seen only 14 per cent women.”

The deputy chief of Warisan Wirawati, the party’s young women’s movement, also vowed to fight for Sabahans’ rights to have their state restored as an equal partner in the federation, in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963.