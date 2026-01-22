Straitstimes.com header logo

Ex-Malaysian army chief charged with money laundering involving $664k

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Follow topic:

KUALA LUMPUR - Former army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan has been charged in Kuala Lumpur’s Sessions Court with four counts of receiving proceeds from illegal activities amounting to RM2.1million (S$664,000).

The 58-year-old pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi on Jan 22.

He was accused of four counts with Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More to come.

More on this topic
Rolex watches, jewellery: Over $15m of assets seized in 2 probes involving Malaysia’s military
Malaysia anti-graft body planning to charge two ex-military chiefs
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.