Ex-Malaysian army chief charged with money laundering involving $664k

KUALA LUMPUR - Former army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan has been charged in Kuala Lumpur’s Sessions Court with four counts of receiving proceeds from illegal activities amounting to RM2.1million (S$664,000).

The 58-year-old pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi on Jan 22.

He was accused of four counts with Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

