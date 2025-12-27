For subscribers
News analysis
Even as Najib faces two decades in jail, damaging divisions haunt Malaysia over 1MDB scandal
- Najib Razak faces up to 2043 in jail after recent verdicts in the 1MDB scandal, sparking discontent within Umno and potentially destabilising Malaysian politics.
- Umno members aligned with Najib are considering ending cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and reviving ties with Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).
- Despite Najib's conviction, concerns remain about corruption's deep roots, slow reform progress, and the continued presence of figures who defended him.
KUALA LUMPUR – In the space of five days between Dec 22 and 26, Malaysia’s disgraced former premier Najib Razak was told he would not be serving the rest of his graft sentence in the comfort of his home and then that he will be behind bars up until 2043 – when he will turn 90.
In normal circumstances, such a fate would end a politician’s career, forever tarnished by these resounding verdicts
forever tarnished by these resounding verdictsin the RM53 billion (S$16.8 billion) 1MDB saga, even if he were to win an appeal against either or both these decisions.