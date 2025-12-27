– In the space of five days between Dec 22 and 26, Malaysia’s disgraced former premier Najib Razak was told he would not be serving the rest of his graft sentence in the comfort of his home and then that he will be behind bars up until 2043 – when he will turn 90.

In normal circumstances, such a fate would end a politician’s career, forever tarnished by these resounding verdicts in the RM53 billion (S$16.8 billion) 1MDB saga, even if he were to win an appeal against either or both these decisions.