JAKARTA - Just one month after chairing the internationally applauded Group of 20 (G-20) Summit, bringing together the leaders of the world’s largest 20 economies in Bali, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo played a leadership role for the 10-member Asean during the summit to commemorate 45 years of its relationship with the 28-member European Union in Brussels on Wednesday.

Indonesia will formally chair Asean next year.