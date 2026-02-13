Erratic posts on Bersatu’s social media following mass expulsions

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin (right) and his former deputy, Mr Hamzah Zainudin, who was sacked from the party.

PETALING JAYA - Amid the mass expulsion of several party leaders, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Facebook page on Feb 13 is replete with a series of erratic posts questioning the leadership’s actions.

One post uploaded asked: “Macam mana nak jadi PM? FB pun tak boleh uruskan” (How can you become Prime Minister if you can’t even manage Facebook?).

Another post questioned the rationale behind the sackings, which included former deputy president Hamzah Zainudin.

“Twelve people were sacked today. Charges: vague. Reasons for dismissal: vague. So what’s not vague?” read a post published in the evening.

The page’s administrator also appeared to blame the party’s information chief for failing to carry out his duties, without elaborating further.

“Now we know how the government was toppled in 2018,” another post stated.

The Star is verifying whether the posts were made by Bersatu members or whether the page had been compromised.

According to sources, the official Bersatu page was hacked and a report has been lodged with Meta.

Cracks within the Malay-based party have been apparent for months amid a leadership tussle between Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Hamzah.

The internal rift is said to have intensified, with division leaders reportedly mobilising support for Mr Hamzah and calling for Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s resignation.

The party has also terminated the memberships of Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hasan and Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob.

These MPs were reportedly among 16 Bersatu lawmakers who supported vice-president Ronald Kiandee’s call for Mr Muhyiddin, who is also the Pagoh MP, to step aside in favour of Mr Hamzah.

A gathering scheduled for Feb 14 is alleged to involve about 120 of the party’s 202 division leaders nationwide. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK