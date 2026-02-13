Straitstimes.com header logo

Erratic posts on Bersatu’s social media following mass expulsions

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and his former deputy Hamzah Zainuddin (left), who was sacked from the party.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin (right) and his former deputy, Mr Hamzah Zainudin, who was sacked from the party.

PHOTO: BERNAMA

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Bersatu's Facebook page posted erratic questions about leadership actions and vague reasons for mass expulsions, including Hamzah Zainudin.
  • The expulsions highlight intensified internal rifts between president Muhyiddin Yassin and Hamzah, with some MPs and division leaders supporting Hamzah.
  • Sources claim Bersatu's Facebook page was hacked, with a Meta report lodged. A gathering of 120 division leaders is planned for February 14.

AI generated

PETALING JAYA - Amid the mass expulsion of several party leaders, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Facebook page on Feb 13 is replete with a series of erratic posts questioning the leadership’s actions.

One post uploaded asked: “Macam mana nak jadi PM? FB pun tak boleh uruskan” (How can you become Prime Minister if you can’t even manage Facebook?).

Another post questioned the rationale behind the sackings, which included former deputy president Hamzah Zainudin.

“Twelve people were sacked today. Charges: vague. Reasons for dismissal: vague. So what’s not vague?” read a post published in the evening.

The page’s administrator also appeared to blame the party’s information chief for failing to carry out his duties, without elaborating further.

“Now we know how the government was toppled in 2018,” another post stated.

The Star is verifying whether the posts were made by Bersatu members or whether the page had been compromised.

According to sources, the official Bersatu page was hacked and a report has been lodged with Meta.

Cracks within the Malay-based party have been apparent for months amid a leadership tussle between Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Hamzah.

The internal rift is said to have intensified, with division leaders reportedly mobilising support for Mr Hamzah and calling for Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s resignation.

The party has also terminated the memberships of Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hasan and Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob.

These MPs were reportedly among 16 Bersatu lawmakers who supported vice-president Ronald Kiandee’s call for Mr Muhyiddin, who is also the Pagoh MP, to step aside in favour of Mr Hamzah.

A gathering scheduled for Feb 14 is alleged to involve about 120 of the party’s 202 division leaders nationwide. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Malaysian opposition leader Hamzah sacked from Bersatu amid party infighting
PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang eyed to lead Perikatan Nasional but alternatives in play
See more on

Malaysia

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia

Muhyiddin Yassin

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.