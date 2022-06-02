The Asian Voice

Erratic policies exacerbate uncertainty in palm oil industry: Jakarta Post contributor

The writer says Indonesia needs coherent policies and strict law enforcement to protect the interests of both the industry and consumers.

A worker loads freshly harvested palm fruits on a truck at a palm oil plantation in North Sumatra, Indonesia, on May 23, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Edi Suhardi
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The recent pronouncement by the Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan that all palm oil companies in the country are to be audited confirms assumptions that the government has no complete database on the upstream and downstream palm oil industry.

The move came on the back of a series of marketing-intervention measures between January and this month to stabilise the retail price of cooking oil after the prices of palm oil skyrocketed due to the massive disruption in the global supply of edible oils, a combined result of poor harvests and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top