Enhancing food security, reducing govt subsidies key issues for Malaysia’s 2024 Budget

KUALA LUMPUR – Nearly a year into his premiership, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has a long to-do list as he presents Malaysia’s 2024 budget on Friday, with experts suggesting that he needs to introduce fiscal reforms to reduce ballooning petrol subsidies.

Inflation and food security issues have also made big headlines in recent months, including current concerns over rice shortage, and he must address the problem of policies that result in low wages and favour business owners over workers, say economists and analysts.

To be sure, Datuk Seri Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, has not been idle. He has just returned from the United Arab Emirates, the US and China, among other places, with announcements on RM217 billion (S$63 billion) worth of promised investments.

The government recently launched the New Industrial Master Plan, which he said would transform the industrial sector by 2030 with estimated investments of RM95 billion, mostly by the private sector.

But these impressive figures aside, he has to make an immediate impact on what the average Malaysian is experiencing daily, especially those in the so-called Bottom 40 per cent (B40), and the Middle 40 per cent (M40) groups.

The good news is that Mr Anwar has deep experience in economic matters, as he was finance minister between 1991 and 1998. In February in 2023, he unveiled an expansionary 2023 budget, totalling RM388.1 billion, an increase of RM15.8 billion, the largest in the country’s history.

The 2023 budget was retabled in February by him as the annual spending plan – unveiled by the previous government led by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri – had not been approved by Parliament before it was dissolved for the Nov 19, 2022, general election.

Since February, though, the economic outlook has gradually worsened. Earlier in October, the World Bank revised Malaysia’s gross domestic product growth from 4.3 per cent to 3.9 per cent, the lowest in nearly two years, on the back of sliding exports coupled with rising global concerns over inflation and food security amid wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“There is a need to manage the cost of living, as inflation continues to affect the B40 and even the M40. Budget 2024 will be the platform for Mr Anwar to address these critical issues, and significant policy measures have to be put on the table now,” said economist Muhammad Saifuddin Sapuan at Kenanga Investment Bank’s research arm.

Last week the government announced intervention measures to address the country’s rice shortage and the price hike of imported rice, including increasing rice distribution by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority to rural areas and sundry shops, with Kuala Lumpur bearing the transport costs and a RM950 subsidy for imported rice in East Malaysia.

Another major issue that has been discussed in government circles is how to dish out more aid directly to those who need it most.

In his expanded 2023 budget, Mr Anwar announced a RM8 billion cash handouts under Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (Rahmah Cash Aid), benefiting 8.7 million people – the poorest received up to RM3,100 each, rice farmers got a cash aid of RM600, and two million young people aged 18 to 20 were given RM400 million in e-credit.

But economists and analysts say the elephant in the room is the need for Mr Anwar to introduce fiscal reforms to arrest the ever-rising cost of petrol subsidies that cost the government RM45 billion in 2022.