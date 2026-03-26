Malaysia to take action against owners of foreign vehicles who pump Ron95 petrol from Apr 1

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The public are also urged to report any suspicious activities related to subsidised fuel smuggling.

PUTRAJAYA – Final preparations are underway for the April 1 enforcement of the expanded ban on the purchase and sale of RON95 petrol for foreign-registered vehicles.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Ali said this expansion strengthens the existing legal framework, under which offences were previously imposed solely on petrol station operators.

“Beginning April 1, the offence will also extend to drivers and owners of foreign-registered vehicles,” he said in his Facebook post.

Mr Armizan said the enforcement move follows a decision that was presented in Parliament on Jan 29, 2026.

He said the expanded enforcement is part of broader efforts to curb leakages and misuse of subsidised fuel, particularly in border areas.

He said enforcement would be intensified through the implementation of Ops Tiris 4.0 (Integrated), in response to heightened risks of fuel smuggling amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.

“KPDN will not compromise with any individual, syndicate or operator involved in the smuggling or misuse of subsidised fuel. Strict action will be taken under existing laws,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Armizan said he had chaired a meeting with the Enforcement Division of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry to finalise preparations for the expanded enforcement.

He also held an engagement session with the Malaysia Retail Association, where discussions centred on the impact of the West Asian conflict on supply security and price stability.

Despite challenges such as rising logistics and packaging costs, he said the supply of essential imported goods remains sufficient, supported by close cooperation between the government and industry players.

Mr Armizan urged petrol station operators and users of foreign-registered vehicles to comply fully with the ban, warning that non-compliance would result in firm action.

He also called on the public to act as the government’s “eyes and ears” by reporting any suspicious activities related to subsidised fuel smuggling.

“With the cooperation of all parties, we will continue to safeguard the interests of the people and combat leakages,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK