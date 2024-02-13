‘Energy stick’ inhalers used by children spark concerns in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - Take a sniff before entering class to stay energised – that’s what sellers of “energy sticks” on social media are telling children in Malaysia.

And, yes, judging by the language used in these advertisements, these sellers are deliberately targeting children – not teens, but even younger children – with the sticks sold in fruity flavours appealing to young noses, like mint, lemon, durian, peach and blackcurrant, among others.

Earlier this month, Malaysia’s Health Ministry responded to complaints from the public and said that action would be taken against sellers of such products.

However, checks on several e-commerce and social media platforms on Feb 12 showed that the products are still available.

They cost between RM2.50 (S$0.70) and RM18.70 a stick. Bundle packages are also sold, with a “free gift” for purchasing a pack of five sticks.

The sticks seen advertised online have either a single inhaler or double-pronged inhalers.

Some social media users even do reviews and tutorials showing how to use the sticks, just as you would expect from any normal product.

However, these are not “normal products”.

Malaysia’s Health director-general, Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, said these products have not been registered with the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency as required by the Sale of Drugs Act 1952.

Those who sell unregistered health products are in breach of Rule 7(1) (a) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984. Those found guilty face a fine of up to RM25,000 or up to three years’ jail or both for the first offence.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said advertisements for the products will be taken down from popular e-commerce platforms.

The advertisements are compelling for stressed young students – “If you’re always sleepy, buy this,” read the caption on one of the posts.

Sellers make all sorts of claims about the energy sticks, that they can reduce anxiety and stress and help users to relax.

A majority of the sticks sold online are imported from China.

One China-based seller claims that the product “has no prohibited items” such as alcohol or nicotine, instead offering products infused with “edible menthol and plant essential oils”; almost 11,000 units have been sold, according to site figures. Another seller said their product contained hemp.