Endangered tiger found dead on Malaysian highway likely killed by collision with trailer

IPOH - As Malaysia becomes increasingly developed and urbanised, one side effect is that the habitat for endangered wildlife becomes smaller and smaller, leading to interactions between people and protected animals becoming a lot more common.

Recently, a video of a dead tiger by the side of a road went viral on social media; it is claimed that the Perak Science, Environment and Green Technology committee chairman Teh Kok Lim confirmed the incident happened in Perak when a trailer hit the animal.

He said the incident happened along the North-South expressway near the Gua Tempurung rest area at about 12.30am on Thursday.

Mr Teh said that personnel from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks have confirmed that the male tiger that was killed was aged between eight and 10 years old.

“The carcass of the tiger has been brought to the National Wildlife Rescue Center (NWRC) in Sungkai for the next course of action. The department believes that this tiger is the same one that had been attacking livestock, and creating fear among residents in Kampar,” he said in a statement.

Mr Teh added that officials have told him that the reduction in wild boar numbers due to African Swine Fever has led to tigers roaming closer to occupied villages.

“Cows have been roaming at the oil palm estates at the edge of the jungles, and the tiger has found easy targets to attack for its diet. Cows and other livestock are easier for a tiger to attack compared to wild boar,” he said.

Mr Teh said research would be continued to be carried out to ensure the cause of the problem, and measures to handle it. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK