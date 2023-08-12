Emergency medical supplies delivered to Laos under ASEAN+3 framework

VIENTIANE – A handover ceremony of emergency medical supplies under ASEAN plus China, Japan and South Korea (ASEAN+3) framework between China and Laos, was held in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday.

Deputy Minister of the Lao Ministry of Health Phaivanh Keopaseuth and the chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Laos Wang Chang were among those who attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chinese chargé d’affaires said the handover of medical supplies from China to Laos is an important measure to implement the strategic consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries.

This is the first practice of the ASEAN Plus Three emergency medical supplies reserve centre and a new starting point for regional health cooperation.

The Chinese chargé d’affaires also said that China is willing to continue to work with neighbouring countries to help each other through thick and thin, and to build a solid firewall to protect the safety and health of people in the region.

Lao Deputy Minister of Health Phaivanh Keopaseuth expressed his gratitude to China for its strong support for Laos’ medical and health work.

He said that the medical equipment provided by China will be an important contribution in preparation for Laos’ chairmanship of ASEAN in 2024.

It will also raise the quality of services in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Health by taking hygiene and disease prevention as the main priority, Mr Phaivanh added. XINHUA